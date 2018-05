Jack Potash of Weston, a sophomore at Hopkins School in New Haven, was recently named to the Fairchester Athletic Association all-league baseball team.

Potash, who grew up playing in Weston Little League and Weston Babe Ruth, was the starting pitcher in the team’s 2-1 playoff win over Hamden Hall, and in the Hilltoppers’ 4-3 loss to Brunswick in the championship game.

He allowed only one run in 10 innings in the two games.

Hopkins finished the season 10-8.