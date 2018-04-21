Baseball: Weston tops Bunnell, 2-1, for third straight win

The Weston High baseball team scored its third win a row on Saturday with a 2-1 victory at Bunnell.

The Trojans (5-3) got a strong outing from winning pitcher Asa Forest, who started and went five innings, allowing one run on four hits and a walk.

Andrew Weinbrum came on to pitch one and one-third of an inning, allowing a hit and walk, and Grayson Orr threw the final two-thirds to seal the win.

Tyler Vancho was the hard-luck losing pitcher, going seven innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks. He struck out six.

Scott Lyon was 2-for-3 for Weston, with other hits by Dan Covino (single, walk, RBI), Will Vallela (single, run), Will Bunkoci (double) and Daniel Santa Maria (single, RBI).

The Trojans took a 2-0 lead into the sixth, after scoring runs in the first and fifth.

In the first, Santa Maria’s RBI ground-out scored Vallela, who had singled and moved to third on Bunkoci’s double.

In the top of the fifth, an error, single by Lyon and sac fly by Covino scored pinch runner Andrew Harwood.

Bunnell opened the sixth with a hits batsman and single, knocking Forest out of the game. A sacrifice moved the runners to second and third with one out. On a ground ball back to the mound, Weinbrum got the runner out at the plate.

After a walk, Bunnell scored on a ground-out, but with the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, Weinbrum escaped by getting a ground-out to end the inning.

Bunnell put runners on first and second in the seventh but Orr got a force-out at third to end the game.