Baseball: Weston pulls out 6-4 win at Brookfield

The Weston High baseball team broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the top of the seventh to score a 6-4 at at Brookfield on Friday.

Dan Santa Maria started the winning rally with a lead-off single and Jake Cavicchia walked. Santa Maria then stole third and scored on a sac fly by Grayson Orr. Robert Constantine’s RBI double scored Cavicchia.

Weston evened it record at 3-3, while Brookfield dropped to 2-2.

The Trojans had jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first as Dan Covino walked, Will Vallela singled and Santa Maria walked to load the bases. Orr walked to score one run and Dan Olin’s single plated Vallela.

Covino’s two-run homer made it 4-0 in the top of the second, but the Bobcats tied it up with one swing in the bottom of the frame on Billy Oldham’s grand slam over the left-field fence.

Both teams were able to get runners in scoring position in each of their next three at-bats, with no scoring. The Trojans threatened again in the sixth on a two-out walk by Vallela, who stole second and third but was left stranded.

Brookfield put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh with three straight hits, but a runner was thrown out at home by Vallela trying to score to end the game.

For the game, Vallela was 2-for-4 with a walk and run scored, and Constantine went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run.

Getting one hit each were Covino (1-for-2, home run, two walks, 2 RBI, 2 runs), Santa Maria (1-for-3, walk, run), Cavicchia (1-for-2, two walks, run), Olin (1-for-1, walk, RBI), and Scott Lyon (1-for-2).

Asa Forest got the win, pitching the final three innings and allowing no runs on five hits and no walks. Olin was the starter, going four innings and allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks. He struck out four.

Joseph Brown took the loss, giving up two runs on one hit and three walks in three innings of work. He struck out six.