Baseball: Weston opens state playoffs with win over Bunnell

Dan Olin pitched a complete-game eight-hitter and the Weston High baseball team plated three runs on wild pitches as the Trojans defeated Bunnell 4-2 on Saturday in a Class L state tournament play-in game at home.

The 32nd-seeded Trojans (9-12) advanced to Tuesday’s first round, when they play at top-seeded Windsor (18-2).

Olin allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits and two walks, while striking out three.

Weston broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the bottom of the third. Daniel Santa Maria and Dan Covino started things off with singles, and Olin was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. All three runners eventually scored on wild pitches.

The Bulldogs got two runs back in the top of the fourth on Tyler Cartegena’s two-out, two-run single.

Bunnell had two runners in scoring position with two outs in the fifth, but Olin got out of the inning on a flyball out.

Weston scored an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth when Olin singled, advanced on a walk by Will Vallela and passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly by Grayson Orr.

The Bulldogs got two runners on with one out in the seventh but Olin got a strikeout and ground-out to end the game.

For the game, Santa Maria was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Jake Cavicchia doubled and Dan Covino and Olin both singled and scored Noah Haberman scored a run and Orr had one RBI.

Getting two hits each for Bunnell were Cartagena, Justin Herrera and Tyler Vancho. Ryan Nelson and Emiliano Jasso also had hits.

Cartagena took the loss, going four and one-third innings and allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks. Alex Kolestar pitched the final one and two-thirds, allowing no runs, hits or walks.

The Bulldogs finished the season 8-13.