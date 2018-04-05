Baseball: Weston falls to Wilton, 3-0

The Weston baseball team dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 3-0 loss at Wilton on Thursday.

Ryan Gabriele and Kyle Phillips combined for a three-hit shutout, as Wilton won its season opener.

Scott Lyon (1-for-3), Dan Covino (1-for-3) and Dan Olin (1-for-2, triple) had the hits for the Trojans. Daniel Santa Maria walked

Weston got a strong effort from Olin, who went five and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs (2 earned) on eight hits and one walk, with nine strikeouts. Liam Odierna pitched the final third of an inning.

Gabriele started for Wilton and went five innings, allowing three hits and one walk to get the win. He struck out eight.

Phillips came on in the top of the sixth with runners on first and second and no outs and retired five straight batters to get the save. He allowed no hits or walks over two innings of work.

Wilton took a 1-0 lead in the third when Jack DiNanno’s sacrifice fly scored Brendan Skewis, and made it 2-0 in the fifth on another sac fly by DiNanno, this time scoring Drew Phillips.

The play of the game came in the top of the sixth, after singles by Covino and Lyon had put two runners on for the Trojans with no outs. Will Bunkoci then drove a ball into the left-centerfield gap, but Skewis made a remarkable catch of the sinking liner and doubled off the runner on second.