Baseball: Weston blanks Barlow on Odierna’s no-hitter

Liam Odierna hurled a no-hitter on Wednesday as the Weston High baseball team scored an 11-0 win in five innings at Joel Barlow.

The senior right-hander allowed only two walks over five innings of work, striking out four.

Weston improved to 4-3 with the win.

The Trojans wasted no time, scoring three times in the top of the first. Dan Covino and Will Vallela led off with singles, with Covino stealing second and later scoring on a steal of home. Vallela scored on Dan Santa Maria’s sac fly, and Jake Cavicchia’s double scored Will Bunkoci, who had been hit by a pitch.

Weston scored two more in the second on an RBI single by Covino to plate Scott Lyon, and Chris Fruhbeis scored on a catcher’s interference call.

The lead went to 9-0 with four runs in the fourth, helped by three Barlow errors.

The final two runs came in the fifth on back-to-back hit batsmen with the bases loaded.

Covino was 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI and run scored, and Cavicchia was 2-for-3 with two RBI and run scored.

Getting one hit each were Vellela (1-for-4, run), and Fruhbeis (1-for-3, run). Santa Maria walked three times, had one RBI and scored a run. Robert Constantine walked twice, drove in a run and scored a run. Lyon and Campos also scored runs.

For Barlow, Tiernan Lynch took the loss, going four innings and allowing nine runs (three earned) on seven hits and four walks, with three strikeouts. Sam Capatakanis pitched the final frame, allowing two runs on no hits and two walks, with three hit batters and one strikeout.

Kyle Andreoli and Owen Corazzelli had the walks for the Falcons (0-7).