Baseball: Trojans pick up key win over New Fairfield

The Weston High baseball team is one win away from qualifying for the state playoffs, after an 8-5 win at New Fairfield on Thursday.

The Trojans are now 7-11, with home two games remaining in the regular season — against New Milford on Monday and Brookfield on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Weston took an 8-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh, when the Rebels scored five times to ruin the shutout.

Asa Forest got the complete-game win, allowing five runs (three earned) on 11 hits and two walks

Grayson Orr was 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the attack at the plate.

Jake Cavicchia was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored.

Andrew Amato was 2-for-2 with two doubles, one RBI and one run, and Scott Lyon went 2-for-3.

Forest had a hit and two RBIs, and Dan Covino was 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored. Will Vallela had a hit and scored two runs

Weston got on the board with two runs in the top of the third on a two-run triple by Cavicchia.

The Trojans plated three more in the sixth, capped off by a two-run single by Forest. They added what proved to be three key insurance runs in the top of the seventh, highlighted by an RBI single by Orr and RBI double by Amato.

Jared O’Connor, Jeremy Bauer and Brian Forsberg each had two hits for New Fairfield. Bauer had a home run.

Vincenzo Dimaggio was the losing pitcher. giving up five runs (three earned) on 10 hits over five and two-thirds innings.

New Fairfield dropped to 11-7 with the loss.