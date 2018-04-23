Baseball: Trojans fall to Masuk in nine innings

Weston High’s baseball team went into extra innings before dropping a 6-3 decision to visiting Masuk of Monroe on Monday.

The Trojans (5-4) had leads of 1-0 and 3-1 but Masuk (5-5) scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings before plating three in the ninth to win.

Dan Covino had two doubles and a run scored to lead the Trojans at the plate. Daniel Santa Maria walked, drove in a run and scored, and Grayson Orr had a single, walk and RBI. Dan Olin doubled and drove in a run.

Liam Odierna started on the mound and went five and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits. He walked two and struck out one.

Andrew Weinbrum went two and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs (two earned), walking one and fanning four.

Grayson Orr pitched two-thirds of scoreless ball and struck out one batter.

The Trojans committed seven errors, including a pair during Masuk’s game-winning rally.

In the bottom of the first, Covino doubled and, after Will Vallela and Will Bunkoci walked, scored on a Santa Maria ground out. One out later, Orr walked, but the Trojans left the bases loaded.

Weston seized a two-run lead in the third. Santa Maria walked and scored and Jake Cavicchia singled and scored. Orr singled to drive in a run, and Olin hit a sacrifice fly for the third run.

The Trojans went down in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. They didn’t capitalize on a two-out double by Covino in the seventh. Eighth-inning walks by Bunkoci and Cavicchia set the table but a double play ball ended the frame.

After Masuk’s three runs in the ninth, Olin led off the bottom of the frame with a double but was left stranded.