Baseball: Pomperaug uses big first inning to beat Weston

Pomperaug scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and went on to a 9-2 win over the Weston baseball team on Wednesday in Southbury.

The Trojans (6-8) had four errors on the day, leading to six unearned runs.

Dan Olin led the Weston offense with a pair of doubles and two RBI, and Daniel Santa Maria had a double and walk.

Scott Lyon also had a hit and walk.

Dan Covino walked twice, with other walks by Robert Constantine and Jake Cavicchia.

Andrew Weinbrum started and took the loss, going five innings and giving up nine runs (three earned) on nine hits and five walks.

Zach McGettigan got the win for Pomperaug (4-9), going four innings and allowing one run on two hits and four walks.