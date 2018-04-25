Baseball: Mustangs nip Trojans, 2-1

Immaculate plated two runs in the top of the fourth inning and that was all the Mustangs needed in a 2-1 win over the Weston High baseball team on Tuesday in Weston.

Patrick Ianetta pitched a complete-game two-hitter for Immaculate (8-2), allowing one run. He walked three and struck out three.

Weston (5-5) got a superb performance from Dan Olin, who took the loss despite allowing only two runs on four hits and no walks over seven innings. He struck out five.

The Trojans took a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a lead-off triple by Dan Covino, who later scored on an error. Walks by Will Vallela and Will Bunkoci, and sac bunt by Daniel Santa Maria, put runners on second and third with one out but Weston couldn’t capitalize.

Olin retired the first 10 batters he faced. The Mustangs broke through in the fourth on singles by James Fahey and Matthew Giorgio and a two-out, two-run double by Michael Malgieri.

Weston got a runner in scoring position with one out in both the fifth and sixth but couldn’t get the tying run across.

Covino had both of Weston’s hits, going 2-for-3 with a triple and run scored. Bunkoci had two walks and Vallela had one walk.