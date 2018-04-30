Baseball: Kolbe shuts down Trojans, 5-2

Kolbe Cathedral scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and that held up for a 5-2 win over the Weston High baseball team Monday.

The Trojans (5-7) had only five hits.

Asa Forest took the loss, going three innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks. He struck out six.

Liam Odierna went three innings of scoreless relief, allowing three hits.

Daniel Santa Maria (2-for-4, triple, run, RBI) and Will Bunkoci (2-for-4, double) led the offense. Dan Olin had a double.

The Trojans scored in the top of the first as Santa Maria singled, stole second, went to third on an error and scored on Will Vallela’s sac fly.

In the third, Andrew Weinbrum reached on an error and scored on RBI triple to right field by Santa Maria.