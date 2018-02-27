Barlow’s Pennell is champ at first-ever SWC bowling championship

The first-ever South-West Conference Bowling Championship was held at Nutmeg Bowl in Fairfield on Monday, with eight SWC teams competing for the team and individual titles.

Eric Pennell of Joel Barlow won the Male Singles title with a three-game series of 630 (226-244-160), beating runner-up Christopher Stevens of Kolbe Cathedral by 58 pins.

Pennell also rolled the second-high game with his 244.

Also placing in the top five for Barlow were Jon Lam, who was fourth (550), and Foster Rowberry, who was fifth (537).

The Falcons finished second in the team standings with 2,657 pins. New Milford won the team title with 2,795 pins.

New Milford’s Skylar Smith placed first in the Female Singles category with a pin total of 666 (205-246-215).

Rounding out the scoring for Barlow were Alex Palwinski (494) and Noah Sobel (446).

Kolbe was third in the team standings with a score of 2,103, followed by Bunnell (2,102), Brookfield (1,845), Stratford (1,827), Notre Dame-Fairfield (476) and Masuk (380).