Barlow wrestling team defeats Bunnell

The Joel Barlow wrestling team was victorious once again on Thursday, this time a 42-36 home win over South-West Conference rival Bunnell.

The Falcons improved to 4-1 in the conference and 8-9 overall.

Winning by pin were Walter Alverez (126 pounds), Ben Coppock (152) and Carson LiCastri (170).

Alverez pinned Bunnell’s Francis Mahar at 1:36, Coppock pinned Matt Soares at 2:28, and LiCastri needed only 44 seconds to pin Jacob Lucas.

Ben El-Wardany won a 13-2 major decision over Danny Nguyen at 220 pounds, and Alex Klein Wassink won a 6-2 decision over Sean Abner at 145.

Winning by forfeit were Josh Brault (106), Christian Hiden (113) and Ben Bai (285).