Barlow wrestling: LiCastri qualifies for New Englands

Joel Barlow sophomore Carson LiCastri qualified for this weekend’s New England wrestling championships, after finishing fifth at 170 pounds at last weekend’s State Open in New Haven.

After losing a 5-1 decision to defending New England champ Paul Calo of Southington in his second match, LiCastri had two lopsided wins in the wrestlebacks before a tough 1-0 loss in the consolation semifinals to Gino Baratta of Danbury. He won the fifth-place match by forfeit.

At 106 pounds, Josh Brault finished the day 2-2 with two pins, while at 145 pounds Alex Klein Wassink was 1-2.

Ben Coppock, wrestling at 152, lost his first match, 12-6, to Tagan Welch of Southington, before having to forfeit his next match.

The Falcons finished 32nd overall, out of 86 teams that were represented, with 27.5 points

Results were:

106 pounds

Josh Brault (2-2) — pinned Jacob Pressler (Fairfield Ludlowe,) 1:45; lost by major decision to Bryce Beebe (Bristol Eastern), 14-3; pinned Caleb Brick (Southington), 2:41; lost by decision to Jack Ryan (Trumbull) 6-4;

145 pounds

Alex Klein Wassink (1-2) — won by decision over Curtis Fedorko (Masuk),11-6; lost by decision to Jason Jacaruso (Griswold), 7-1; lost by decision to Traivon Nieves (Manchester), 3-1;

152 pounds

Ben Coppock (0-2) — lost by decision top Tagan Welch (Southington), 12-6; lost by forfeit;

170 pounds

Carson LiCastri (4-2, fifth place) — pinned Liam Smith (Northwestern), 3:13; lost by decision to Pau Calo (Southington), 5-1; won by tech. fall over Flori Cenkolli (Nonnewaug), 20-5; won by major decision over Adam Hendrick (Daniel Hand), 15-5; lost by decision to Gino Baratta (Danbury), 1-0; fifth-place match: won by forfeit.

