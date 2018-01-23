The Joel Barlow wrestling team had three finalists and two champs at last Saturday’s Eagle Classic, held at East Catholic High School in Manchester.

The Falcons finished fifth out 21 teams, led by first-place showings by Ben Coppock and Carson LiCastri. Also reaching the finals was freshman Josh Brault (second place).

Coppock, the top seed at 152 pounds, turned in a dominating performance. He pinned his first two opponents in under 50 seconds, before pinning second-seeded Liam Smith of Northwestern in the championship match at 3:00.

LiCastri, seeded first at 170, also went 3-0 with three pins. He pinned Genaro Anselmo of RHAM at 3:50 in the championship match.

Brault, seeded second at 106 pounds, advanced to the finals with a pin and then a 4-0 decision over Martial Sutton of Glastonbury. In the championship match he lost 6-3 to top-seeded Jacob Marselli of East Catholic.

At 126 pounds, Walter Alverez reached the semifinals via a 14-6 major decision and 12-6 decision, before falling to second-seeded Matt Durant of East Catholic, 3-0. He then lost in the consolation semifinals to Jayden Robels of Maloney, 9-1.

Shayne Ortiz, wrestling at 195 pounds, finished the day 3-2 with three pins. He lost in the consolation semifinals to Kyle Pfeffer of East Catholic, 10-0.

Ben El-Wardany, a 220 pounds, also just missed placing, losing by pin in the consolation semifinals to Kelab Zimmerman of Manchester. He finished the day 2-2 with two pins.

At 138 pounds, Gabe Ortiz of Immaculate, who trains with the Barlow team, placed fourth. He pinned his first two opponents before being pinned in the semifinals by second-seeded Tim Roberts of East Catholic. He then scored a 6-1 decision over Steven Leuci of Newtown in the consolation semifinals, but lost by pin in the third-place match to Alex Desroches of Rocky Hill.