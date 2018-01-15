Barlow wrestlers split four matches at Berlin duals

wrestling
Joel Barlow wrestlers (from the left) Ben Coppock (152 pounds), Josh Brault (106) and Carson LiCastri (170) finished undefeated at Saturday’s Art Powers Duals in Berlin. — Andy Hutchison photo

The Joel  Barlow wrestling teams split four matches on Saturday at the Art Powers Duels in Berlin.

The Falcons had wins over East Hartford, 38-36, and RHAM, 54-24, but lost to Bristol Central, 51-22, and Berlin, 48-33.

Three Barlow wrestlers — Josh Brault, Carson LiCastri and Ben Coppock — were 4-0 on the day, while Walter Alverez, Alex Klein Wassink and Ben Bai each had three wins.

At 106 pounds, Brault had a pin, decision and two forfeits, while Coppock had two pins, decision and forfeit at 152. LiCastri, at 170 pounds, had three pins and a forfeit.

Alverez (126 pounds) had pin, decision and forfeit; Wassink (145) had two decisions and a forfeit; and Bai (220) had a pin and two forfeits.

