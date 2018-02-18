Barlow wrestlers 10th in Class M; LiCastri wins title

With four wrestlers placing — and one of them winning his weight class — Joel Barlow finished 10th at the Class M state championship on Saturday at Guilford High School.

Barlow had 100.5 points to top Branford (92 points) and finish in the top 10. The Falcons were just 15 points behind fifth-place New London (115.5).

Foran won the Class M title with 236 points. Killingly (190) was second and Guilford (140) third.

Barlow’s highlight came from sophomore Carson LiCastri, who won the 170-pound division. Seeded first, LiCastri got a first-round bye and then pinned his next two opponents, Bethel’s Byron Menendez and Berlin’s Sebastian Malespini, in 1:18 and 1:43, respectively.

LiCastri then advanced to the title match on a medical forfeit when his semifinal opponent, fifth-seed Luis Rodriguez-Veras of New London, had to stop wrestling just 1:16 into the first period.

In the finals, LiCastri earned a 7-3 decision over second-seed Derek Turner of Killingly to win the division.

At 152 pounds, Barlow’s Ben Coppock reached the finals before getting pinned by top-seed Ryan Luth of Foran (in 1:53) and finishing second in the weight class.

On his way to the championship match, Coppock, the second seed, was dominating. He received a first-round bye and then quickly pinned Waterford’s Jackson Harshberger (in 1:11), Woodstock Academy’s Ben Holden (in 1:09), and Guilford’s Carter Cox (in 1:42). Cox was the third seed in the division.

Adding a third-place finish for Barlow was sophomore Alex Klein-Wassink at 145 pounds. Seeded fifth, Klein-Wassink, received a first-round bye and then was pinned by Foran’s Kevin Pokornowski in 2:18.

Klein-Wassink won four straight close decisions (by scores of 4-3, 6-3, 8-5, and 3-2) to reach the consolation-bracket finals. He then avenged his earlier loss by beating Pokornowski, 5-1, to finish third in the division.

Also placing (top-six in each weight class) for Barlow was freshman Joshua Brault, who finished fourth at 106 pounds.

Brault, the third seed, won his first two matches (decision, pin) before dropping an 8-3 decision to second-seed Dan Charron of Killingly in the semifinals. Brault then defeated Abhilash Bhabad of Avon, 6-4, to reach the consolation finals, where he was pinned by fourth-seed Naje Powell-Keaton of New London in 2:58.

Notes: By finishing in the top six, LiCastri, Coppock, Klein-Wassink, and Brault all qualified for next weekend’s State Open at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.