Barlow tennis teams top Bethel

The Joel Barlow boys and girls tennis teams continued their undefeated seasons with victories on Monday.

Playing on its home court, the Barlow boys swept Bethel, 7-0, in an abbreviated contest: Due to weather concerns, each match was shortened to one, eight-game set.

Barlow improved its record to 6-0 with the win.

The Falcons got singles triumphs from Eric Raut (8-1), Noah Sobel (8-2), Jake Bernard (8-6), and Jackson Connor (8-6).

Adding doubles wins were the tandems of Adam Ortiz and Alex Klein Wassink (8-1), Bobby Tremont and Owen O’Reilly (8-0), and Eren Snover and Kevin McCleary (9-7).

In Bethel, the Barlow girls team beat the host Wildcats by a score of 6-1.

The Falcons are now 9-0 this season.

Cally Higgins (7-6, 6-2), Elizabeth McCain (6-0, 6-0), and Olivia Fassman (7-6, 7-6) had straight-set victories for Barlow at first, second, and third singles, respectively.

Claire Lamb rallied to top Bethel’s Camryn Walsh, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6, at third singles.

Veronica Galban and Kristy Kudej teamed for a 6-0, 0-6, 6-3 win at first doubles, and Callie Bast and Laurel Winslow added a 6-2, 6-3 triumph at second doubles.

Bethel’s only point came at third doubles, as Grace Ballard and Lindsey Conway downed Barlow’s Kaela Klein and Katelyn Kuczmarski, 6-1, 6-1.