Barlow spikers rally, but fall to Newtown, 3-2

After spotting unbeaten Newtown a 2-0 lead — leaving its back up against the proverbial wall — the Joel Barlow boys volleyball team won two games to push Monday’s match to a decisive fifth set.

The host Falcons seemed to have all of the momentum, but that quickly ended as Newtown never trailed in the final game on its way to a 3-2 triumph, by scores of 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 15-25, 15-9.

Anthony Rizzo had 17 kills, three aces, 10 digs and three blocks for Barlow, which is now 4-2 overall this season. Finn McCaffrey added 12 kills, two aces and four blocks; and Matt Cruz compiled 11 kills, three digs and five blocks.

Sam Bartro finished with 31 assists to go along with five digs, and fellow setter Rhys Robichaud added 11 assists. Dylan Kloiber had 13 digs, and Fenn Gurley and Tim Forde tacked on seven and five digs, respectively.

Ardi Kodzodziku led Newtown (6-0) with 27 kills, nine digs, four blocks, and seven service points. Robbie Morrill had 13 kills, 12 digs and eight service points, and Eric Moore added 28 assists, 16 digs and 13 service points for the Nighthawks.

In game three, diving saves and clutch digs by Kloiber and Rizzo helped the Falcons keep balls in play.

After falling behind 9-6, Barlow reeled off five straight points and used a 13-3 run to seize control.

Rizzo followed a kill with a service ace, and Tommy Lucido added a tap-over for a point as the Falcons quickly turned a two-point edge into a five-point lead at 16-11.

Newtown fell behind by as many as seven points in game three but pulled to within four at 20-16 before a Cruz kill and a Forde ace pushed the Barlow lead to six.

The Hawks chipped away to get to within two at 23-21, but an errant serve followed by Logan Paradise’s block at the net ended Newtown’s comeback.

In game four, Rizzo’s cross-court kill gave Barlow a 6-3 lead before Newtown scored five straight points to go in front.

The Falcons reclaimed the advantage at 11-10 on a Rizzo ace, and did not trail again in the rest of the game. Cruz’s kill broke the last tie, making it 12-11, and the Falcons finished the game by out-scoring Newtown, 14-4, capped by back-to-back kills from McCaffrey and Rizzo.

Down 6-2 in game five, Barlow closed to within a point as McCaffrey ended a long rally with a kill, Lucido scored on a kill, and McCaffrey scored on a block at the net.

After that, Barlow twice got to within two points, but — much as in the overall match itself — couldn’t get over the hump.

“I love the fight, certainly. That’s not an issue,” said Barlow coach Chris Lovelett after the match.

The issue, which has been the case in three matches thus far, is falling behind 2-0.

“It takes us a little while to settle in and realize we want to compete at a high level,” said Lovelett. “Our fight is there when we want to play, but we have to decide much earlier in a match that we want to come and play.”

Lovelett did note that his team overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat Daniel Hand of Madison, 3-2, last Friday.

One area of strength for the Falcons in the Newtown match was on both ends of the serving game.

“Overall, we served pretty well today, and serve-received well,” said Lovelett.