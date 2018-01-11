Barlow softball to receive state title rings at Friday hoop game

A basketball game Friday night at Joel Barlow High School will include a softball component.

Members of Barlow’s 2017 Class L state champion softball team will receive their championship rings during a halftime ceremony at the varsity girls basketball game between Barlow and New Fairfield in Redding. The game starts at 7 p.m.

The Falcons earned the first state softball title in school history last fall by beating Torrington, 4-2, in the Class L finals. The victory followed a 6-5 triumph over Fitch in the semifinals. Barlow finished the season with a 20-7 record.

In addition to the ring presentation, Friday’s ceremony will include a town proclamation.