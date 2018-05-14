Barlow softball team romps over Bunnell, 24-0

Caitlin Colangelo pitched a no-hitter and Claire McCann and Scotland Davis combined for nine RBIs as the Joel Barlow softball team routed Bunnell, 24-0, on Monday in Stratford.

The game was stopped after five innings due to the run rule.

Barlow improved its overall record to 15-4 entering Wednesday’s regular-season finale at Notre Dame-Fairfield.

Colangelo held Bunnell scoreless and hitless while walking one batter and striking out nine. She needed only 60 pitches over five innings of work.

Ahead 5-0, Barlow exploded for 15 runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 20-0 lead. The Falcons added four more runs in the top of the fifth.

McCann was 4-for-5 with a double, five RBIs and four runs scored. Davis (3-for-5) had a home run and a double while driving in four runs and scoring three runs.

Rebecca Mauro added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored; Theresa Galban had a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored; Taylor Macchia contributed a hit, two RBIs and three runs scored; Abby Ota finished with two hits, an RBI and four runs scored; and Sabrina Lalor had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored.

Colangelo (two RBIs), Gracie Neville (RBI, two runs), and Olivia Gonzales (run) also factored in Barlow’s offensive fireworks.