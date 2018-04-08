Barlow softball knocks off Holy Cross, 5-3

In an early season meeting of reigning state champs, the Joel Barlow softball team defeated Holy Cross of Waterbury, 5-3, on Saturday afternoon in Redding.

Barlow received a strong pitching performance from sophomore Claire McCann, who kept Holy Cross scoreless until the seventh inning. McCann struck out 16 batters, while allowing seven hits and walking five.

The Falcons (2-0) got their first two runs in the bottom of the third. Theresa Galban led off with a line drive single to left field and went to second base on Gracie Neville’s sacrifice bunt and third base on Abby Ota’s bunt single. Ota advanced to second base on a groundout, and she and Galban scored when Taylor Macchia drilled an RBI single right over second base, giving Barlow a 2-0 lead.

Ota beat out another bunt to jumpstart a rally in the bottom of the fifth. Sabrina Lalor followed with a single to center field, sending Ota to third base. Macchia’s hard grounder to short resulted in an error, with Ota scoring on the play and putting Barlow ahead 3-0.

McCann was safe on another Holy Cross error, loading the bases with one out. Scotland Davis then singled to left field on a 3-2 pitch, driving in two runs and extending Barlow’s lead to 5-0.

After holding Holy Cross to one hit and no runs through six innings, McCann ran into her only trouble in the top of the seventh. A single and two walks loaded the bases, and with two outs the Crusaders got an RBI single from Jenna Mowad and a two-run double from Lizzy Diorio to close within 5-3.

But unfazed by the tightening score, McCann struck out the next batter to end the game.

With the wind chill dropping temperatures into the 30’s, both teams were feeling the effects. “I went into the game telling myself ‘you have to forget about the weather,’ but with my fingers so cold it was tough to get the snap [on pitches],” said McCann.

Notes: Nicole Strielkauskas pitched well for Holy Cross (0-1). She allowed just two earned runs while walking one and striking out five.

Ota went 3-for-4 and scored two runs for Barlow. Davis added two hits and two RBIs and Macchia had two RBIs.

Catcher Rebecca Mauro had a good game behind the plate for the Falcons, limiting Holy Cross to one stolen base.

Barlow won the Class L state title last season, and Holy Cross captured its third straight Class S championship.