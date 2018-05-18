Barlow seniors to play college sports

Three Joel Barlow seniors who will play college sports were recognized during a recent ceremonial signing at the high school.

Emma Boland has committed to play field hockey at Clark University. Boland is a high honor roll student with a cumulative GPA of 4.0 and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Boland was called up to varsity as a freshman and then started for the next three years, serving as a senior captain last fall. She was named All-Colonial as a junior, and All-Conference, as well as All-State second team, as a senior.

Matthew Cruz has committed to play volleyball at Endicott College, where he plans to major in computer science. Cruz is a four-year varsity player and a three-year varsity starter for Barlow, serving as a senior captain this spring.

During his junior year, Cruz received the 2017 Western Connecticut Superintendents Association Student Award and was admitted into the Joel Barlow Legacy Society (for academics, leadership and community service).

As a sophomore and junior, Cruz helped Barlow win its first two conference titles. He made the All-SWC second team last year.

Cruz’s club volleyball team, Mizuno East VBC, finished in the top 10 nationally last summer and was ranked first in New England.

Benjamin Wunder has committed to join the track and field team at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, where he has been accepted into the exercise science program. Wunder was a self-taught competitor in throwing events until he began working with professional hammer thrower Sean Donnelly in November. A four-year starter at Barlow, Wunder will compete at the New Balance Nationals later this spring.