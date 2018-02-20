Barlow seniors to compete in college sports

Eight Joel Barlow High School seniors who will play collegiate sports were honored during a ceremony at the school last Monday.

Kinsey Colby has committed to play women’s soccer at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass. She has been accepted into the college’s six-year doctor of physical therapy program. Colby is a high honor roll student with a cumulative GPA of 4.01 and is a member of the National Honor Society at Barlow. Colby was a four-year starter on Barlow’s varsity soccer team and served as a senior captain. She was named to the South-West All-Conference team as a junior and senior. Colby was also a captain and three-year starter for the Barlow girls basketball team. She was awarded the SWC Leadership Award for 2017-18.

Daniel Brey will be on the track and football teams at Middlebury College in Middlebury, VT. Brey is a member of the National Honor Society and has a cumulative weighted GPA of 4.255. He was a captain of the Joel Barlow football team last fall and is entering his second year as a captain of the outdoor track and field team. Brey was named to the All-State first team in football and was chosen as a state scholar athlete. He was also selected to the Walter Camp All-Connecticut second team and the All-SWC first team.

Kyle Andreoli has committed to play baseball at Westfield State University in Westfield, Mass. Andreoli plans on studying business while attending WSU. Andreoli has been on the varsity baseball team at Barlow for the past three years and has been named a captain for his his senior season. A center fielder at Barlow, Andreoli was selected to the 2017 All-Colonial team last spring after batting .433 and posting a .528 on-base percentage.

Molly Carroll will be attending John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio, and playing on the women’s lacrosse team. Carroll is entering her fourth year as a starter (and second as a captain) on the Barlow girls lacrosse team. She was named to the All-State and All-SWC first teams as a junior and represented Connecticut in a national tournament as a sophomore. Carroll played field hockey for three years at Barlow and and ran on the indoor track team this winter. She plans on majoring in education at John Carroll.

Sarah Witherbee has committed to play women’s lacrosse at Manhattanville College in Purchase, N.Y. Witherbee has been a part of Barlow’s varsity girls lacrosse team for the past three years and helped the Falcons win the SWC championship in 2015 and 2016. She also made the All-SWC team and was named a captain for both lacrosse and ice hockey. Witherbee was also on the girls swim team at Barlow. She represented Connecticut in the U.S. Lacrosse National Tournament last spring at Yale University.

Amelia Blackwell has received an appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., where she has committed to play soccer. A four-year varsity starter on the Barlow girls soccer team, Blackwell was a team captain last fall. Barlow won the SWC championship in 2016 and Blackwell was named to the SWC All-Colonial squad. She played for five years on the FSA ECNL team in Farmington and was chosen as a member of the ECNL’s Northeast Region Players Development Program. In addition, Blackwell is a four-year member of the Barlow track team and a team captain for her senior year. Upon graduation from West Point, Blackwell will be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and serve for five years on active duty.

Alex Stillman will continue his football career at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, PA. Stillman was a key member on last fall’s Barlow team that reached the Class M state finals for the first time in school history. Stillman, who has a 3.6 GPA, was named to the Class M All-State and All-SWC teams. He led the state of Connecticut with 157 total tackles last fall.

Molly Healey has committed to play women’s golf at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y. Healey has been a part of Barlow’s girls varsity golf team since her freshman year and is a three-time captain. She has been named to the All-SWC first team three times, and she placed second at the SWC championship and ninth at the state championship as a sophomore. A member of the National Honor Society, Healey played on the Joel Barlow field hockey team and was named to the All-Patriot team and the national academic field hockey squad in 2016 and 2017.

[wide]

[/wide]