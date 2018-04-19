Barlow lax teams crush Stratford

On the same day, the Joel Barlow boys and girls lacrosse teams routed the same conference rival.

Playing at home on Tuesday, the Barlow girls thumped Stratford by a score of 15-2.

The unbeaten Falcons (5-0) opened a 12-0 halftime lead en route to the win.

Julia Shapiro had four goals and three assists for Barlow. Sarah Witherbee and Bella Miceli each added three goals, while Lucy Witherbee, Julia Hartmann, Emily Grob, Cat Goncalves, and Hannah Tunick contributed one goal apiece.

Brooke Squitieri (four) and Mia DiAmico (two) combined for six saves in goal for Barlow.

In Stratford, the Barlow boys lacrosse team blasted the host Red Devils, 16-2.

Aidan DiMiceli (two goals, three assists) and Tyler Starrett (four goals, one assist) each finished with five points for Barlow, which improved its record to 5-2.

Cal Peterson added two goals, and Danny Molinaro, Dave Cusick, Grant LaGaipa, Will Katts, Connor Doherty, Harry Falowski, Will Reed, and John Bunce contributed one goal apiece.