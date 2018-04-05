Barlow lacrosse teams romp past New Milford

The Joel Barlow boys and girls lacrosse teams both romped to wins over New Milford on Wednesday, in the season openers for both teams.

BOYS LACROSSE

Barlow 13, New Milford 5

The Barlow boys lacrosse team broke open a one-goal game by outscoring New Milford 5-1 in the second quarter, taking an 8-3 halftime lead, en route to a 13-5 road win.

Tyler Starrett scored six goals to lead the Falcons’ attack, while Dave Cusick had three goals and Danny Molinaro had two goals and two assists.

Cal Peterson and Aiden DiMiceli also scored for Barlow.

Nate Giampretio had two goals and two assists for New Milford.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Barlow 14, New Milford 2

The Barlow girls lacrosse team held New Milford to a single goal each half in its 14-2 win at home.

Julia Shapiro led the scoring with five goals and one assit, while Bella Miceli and Sarah Witherbee each had three goals. Miceli also had an assist.

Rounding out the scoring were Emily Grob (2 goals), Becca Candee (1 goals) and Cat Goncalves (1 assist).

Kelsie Baxter and Victoria Schmidt scored the goals for New Milford.