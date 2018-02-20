Barlow lacrosse pancake breakfast March 3

The 18th Annual Joel Barlow High School Lacrosse Pancake Breakfast takes place on Saturday, March 3, from 9 to 11 in the Joel Barlow cafeteria.

Volunteers will be serving a hearty breakfast of eggs, bacon, sausage, fruit, pastries and pancakes. Last year, volunteers flipped more than 600 pancakes and hopes are that number will double this year.

Tickets for the breakfast are $7 per person. Lacrosse players are selling tickets, or they can be purchased the day of the event outside the Barlow cafeteria.

Additionally, one-hour lacrosse clinics will be available that morning for children in kindergarten through the eighth grade. The girls clinic runs from 9 to 10 and the boys clinic from 10 to 11.

It is a great time to meet the Barlow and RELAX (Redding-Easton Lacrosse) coaches, ask questions, and participate in the sport. The morning will also feature a special guest appearance by Freddie the Falcon from 9:30 to 10:30.

The breakfast helps raise money to fund equipment and travel expenses for the girls and boys freshman, JV and varsity lacrosse teams.

For further information about the breakfast, clinics or equipment, contact Jennifer Lockwood at [email protected]