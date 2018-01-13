Barlow hoop teams split with New Fairfield

By a combined total of four points, the Joel Barlow boys and girls basketball teams split their games against New Fairfield on Friday night.

In New Fairfield, the Barlow boys held on to beat the Rebels, 54-52.

Barlow opened a 16-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and was ahead 24-17 at halftime and 41-36 through three quarters.

New Fairfield (0-6) tied the score at 52-52 with just over a minute left, but Austin DeLuca hit two free throws with 40 seconds remaining to put Barlow ahead.

Danny Mangieri scored a game-high 14 points for Barlow, which improved its record to 5-2. DeLuca also reached double figures, finishing with 13 points.

Jake McNamara, Owen Corazzelli and Kevin Richetelli added six points apiece, and Clark Gilmore had five points.

Playing at home, the Barlow girls basketball team fell to New Fairfield, 27-25.

Annie Tamallanca (10), Emily Grob (eight) and Julia Mullin (five) combined for 23 of Barlow’s 25 points.

Scotland Davis added two points to round out the scoring for the Falcons, who are now 4-6 this season.