Barlow hoop teams split with Masuk

The Joel Barlow boys and girls basketball teams split their games against Masuk on Tuesday night.

The victory came in Monroe, as the Barlow boys edged Masuk, 59-54, in overtime.

After the first half ended in a 24-24 tie, Barlow outscored Masuk, 18-9, in the third quarter to take a 42-33 lead entering the final eight minutes.

But the Panthers rallied, trying the game at 48-48 and forcing overtime.

The Falcons then outscored Masuk, 11-6, in the extra session to get the road win and raise their record to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

Owen Corazzelli led three Barlow players in double figures with 14 points. Austin DeLuca added 11 points and Kevin Richetelli had 10 points.

Danny Mangieri and Tom Richetelli contributed eight points each and Clark Gilmore had five points.

In Redding, the Barlow girls hoop team fell to Masuk, 50-38.

The second quarter was decisive, as the Panthers outscored Barlow, 16-5, to open a 24-13 halftime lead.

Annie Tamallanca had a team-high 11 points for Barlow, which dipped to 4-5 overall.

Julia Mullen added 10 points, while Scotland Davis supplied seven points and Kinsey Colby had six points.