Barlow has three champs, places second at SWC wrestling

Winning three weight classes and medaling in five more, the Joel Barlow wrestling team put together a program-best effort at the South-West Conference championship Saturday at New Milford High School.

The Falcons had 141 points to finish second in the overall standings behind New Milford (249.5). It was the best performance ever for a Barlow team at the SWC meet.

Barlow’s three division champions were Josh Brault (106 pounds), Ben Coppock (152), and Carson LiCastri (170).

Brault pinned New Milford’s Joanne Ortiz in 2:48 in the 106-pound finals. Coppock, who won his 100th career match earlier this season, edged Bethel’s Nick Marchak, 6-4, in the 152-pound title match, and LiCastri pinned Masuk’s Rodolfo Matthews in 3:55 to win the 170-pound championship.

Charlie Prather reached the finals at 112 pounds for Barlow before losing by injury default and placing second in the division.

Adding third-place finishes for the Falcons were Ben El-Wardany and Ben Bai. El-Wardany pinned Omar Yunes of Newtown in 1:16 to win the consolation finals at 220 pounds, and Bai pinned Anthony Martinez in 2:25 to win the consolation finals at 285 pounds.

Also medaling (top four in each weight class) for Barlow were Alex Klein Wassink and Shayne Ortiz, who finished fourth at 145 pounds and 182 pounds, respectively.

South-West Conference championship

Team scores: 1. New Milford 249.5; 2. Barlow 141; 3. Pomperaug 106; 4. Newtown 104; 5. Bethel 78; 6. Masuk 65; 7. Stratford 54; 8. Brookfield 51; 9. New Fairfield 50; 10. Notre Dame-Fairfield 47; 11. Weston 31; Bunnell 30.5; 13. Immaculate 16.

106: Championship: Josh Brault (Barlow) pinned Joanne Ortiz (New Milford) in 2:48; Consolation: Kendra Ryan (Pomperaug) pinned Drake Nguyen (Brookfield) in 2:46.

113: Championship: Luke Schell (New Milford) won by injury default over Charlie Prather (Barlow); Consolation: Ashton Capichiano (New Fairfield) decision over David Jutcawicz (Pomperaug), 7-0.

120: Championship: Brandon Leonard (New Milford) decision over Hunter Chin (New Fairfield), 7-1; Consolation: Mike Amorando (Bunnell) pinned Tanner Mitchell (Stratford) in 1:50.

126: Championship: Mel Ortiz (New Milford) major decision over Aaron Occhipinti (Newtown), 9-1; Consolation: Devin Anderson (New Fairfield) decision over Louis Stabile (Brookfield), 5-3.

132: Championship: Colin Lindner (New Milford) pinned Dan Germain, Pomperaug in 5:32; Consolation: Nik Accousti (Newtown) major decision over Breon Phifer (Weston), 10-0.

138: Championship: Tyler Schultz (New Milford) pinned Gabriel Ortiz (Immaculate) in 2:16; Consolation: Julian DeMatteo (Bunnell) decision over Steven Leuci (Newtown), 5-2.

145: Championship: Curtis Fedorko (Masuk) decision over Vincent Rago (New Milford), 3-1; Consolation: Eamon Toland Matos (Bethel) decision over Alex Klein Wassink (Barlow), 3-2.

152: Championship: Ben Coppock (Barlow) decision over Nick Marchak (Bethel), 6-4; Consolation: Jason Lobdell (Masuk) decision over Richie Morrell (New Milford), 3-0.

160: Championship: Tim Cocchiola (Pomperaug) decision over Tavon Simpson (Notre Dame-Fairfield), 9-5; Consolation: Max Khoshabo (Bethel) pinned Jacob Colley (New Milford) in 2:06.

170: Championship: Carson LiCastri (Barlow) pinned Rodolfo Mathews (Masuk) in 3:55; Consolation: Alex Richardson (New Milford) pinned Steven Voumazos (Newtown) in 4:26.

182: Championship: Kyle Fabich (New Milford) pinned Mike Reilly (Pomperaug) in 3:08; Consolation: Doug Carreiro (Newtown) pinned Shayne Ortiz (Barlow) in 3:43.

195: Championship: Julian Reza (New Milford) decision over Dan Geriak (Notre Dame-Fairfield), 11-8; Consolation: Adam Frame (Brookfield) decision over Emmanual Sianville (Stratford), 9-7 in OT.

220: Championship: Nick Cote (Bethel) decision over Mike Haggerty (New Milford), 8-2; Consolation: Ben El-Wardany (Barlow) pinned Omar Yunes (Newtown) in 1:16.

285: Championship: Sergio Ferreira (Stratford) decision over Joe Zeller (Newtown), 4-3 in OT; Consolation: Ben Bai (Barlow) pinned Anthony Martinez (Weston) in 2:25.

[wide]

[/wide]