Barlow girls tennis team edges Pomperaug in SWC semis

Victories in three of the four singles matches led the Joel Barlow girls tennis team to a 4-3 win over third-seed Pomperaug in the South-West Conference semifinals on Monday in Redding.

Barlow, the second seed, will now play top-seed Weston in the conference finals on Wednesday at 3:30 at Weston High School. Weston, the two-time reigning champion, defeated fourth-seed Newtown, 7-0, in the other semifinal on Monday.

In its semifinal win Monday, Barlow (13-3 overall) got straight-set victories from its top three singles players. Maddie Massey defeated Pomperaug’s Lila Vogel, 6-2, 6-0, at first singles; Cally Higgins beat Zoe Klein, 6-3, 6-2, at second singles; and Elizabeth McCain contributed a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Meghan Kennedy at third singles.

Adding the fourth point was Barlow’s top doubles team of Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban, which downed Pomperaug’s Catherine Lebel and Morgan Darby, 6-0, 6-1.

Pomperaug’s points came from its second doubles team of Victoria Gagas and Kira Nyklicek (6-2, 6-3 over Laurel Winslow and Callie Best); its third doubles team of Meredith Shimer and Kaitlyn Ball (6-2, 7-6 over Kaela Klein and Janelle Wargo); and its fourth singles player Francesca Dumont (2-6, 6-3, 1-0 retired over Claire Lamb).

Notes: Barlow and Weston will be meeting in the conference finals for the fifth consecutive season. Barlow won the title in 2014 and 2015, and Weston prevailed in 2016 and 2017.

Weston defeated Barlow twice during the regular season, by scores of 4-3 and 6-1.