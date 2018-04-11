Barlow girls tennis now 3-0 after beating Stratford

Winning its third match in as many days, the Joel Barlow girls tennis team defeated host Stratford, 6-1, on Wednesday afternoon.

Barlow won three of four singles matches and all three doubles matches to raise its record to 3-0.

At first singles, Callie Higgins defeated Statford’s Emily Shaw, 6-2, 6-0. Elizabeth McCain (6-0, 6-0) and Olivia Fassman (6-1, 6-2) added straight-set victories at second and third singles, respectively, for Barlow.

Deirdre Grob and Claire Lamb combined for a 6-0, 6-1 triumph at first doubles, while Laurel Winslow and Callie Bast (6-0, 6-0) and Tabitha Aime and Janelle Wargo (6-1, 6-2) contributed wins at second and third doubles, respectively, for the Falcons.

Stratford’s only point came at fourth singles, as Shannon Meisel beat Annabell Miller by scores of 6-1, 6-2.

Notes: In an early season showdown between two of the SWC’s top teams, Barlow bested Pomperaug, 5-2, on Tuesday in Redding.

The Falcons got singles wins from Maddie Massey (6-0, 6-1), Higgins (6-4, 2-6, 6-4) and McCain (6-3, 6-2).

Adding victories for Barlow were the doubles teams of Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban (6-2, 6-0) and Winslow and Bast (6-4, 7-5).

Barlow opened its season by sweeping Notre Dame-Fairfield, 7-0, on Monday.