Barlow girls seventh, boys 11th at SWC track

Hannah Ceva won two events to lead the Joel Barlow girls outdoor track and field team at last Wednesday’s South-West Conference championships at Bunnell High School in Stratford. The Falcons finished seventh in the team standings with 52.5 points.

Ceva won the long jump with a leap of 16’11.5” and triumphed in the triple jump with a best effort of 34’5”. She also placed fourth in the 400 meters (59.95).

Alyson Tomaszewski was third in the 200 (26.96) and fifth in the 100 (12.99). In the 300 hurdles, Samantha Colby was seventh (50.48) and Amelia Blackwell 10th (51.66).

Barlow had top-10 finishes in all three relays. Melissa Colasante, Grace McDonald, Tomaszewski and Blackwell were seventh in the 4×400 (4:16.13); Isabel Llach, Lisi Chapin, Kailey Lauter and Colasante finished eighth in the 4×100 (53.48); and Anna Speck, Izzy Merrill, Tess Dougall and Caitlin Collins were 10th in the 4×800 (11:09.09).

Kathryn Matsuoka was fourth in the pole vault (7’0”) and Gwen Mars finished fifth in the shot put (29’1”) and 10th in the javelin (82’2”).

Llach was sixth in the high jump (4’8”), while Matsuoka placed 10th in the high jump (4’6”) and Isabella Cohen finished 10th in the triple jump (31’6.5”).

Boys are 11th

The Joel Barlow boys team scored 21 points to finish 11th overall.

On the track, Jeremy Saluzzi finished sixth in the 400 (52.11) and 10th in the 300 hurdles (44.57). Scott Candee was sixth in the 800 (2:03.91).

The 4×400 relay of Candee, Keegan Kolf, Will Brey, and Saluzzi was seventh in 3:31.96. Luca Crebin, Nathan Sanders, Kolf, and Brey placed eighth in the 4×100 (46.61), and Harrison Houser, Will Sutton, Sean McHale, and Patrick Williston were 10th in the 4×800 (9:16.80).

Daniel Brey was fifth in the javelin (147’10”) and Ben Wunder finished fifth in both the discus (120’2”) and the shot put (42’6.5”).