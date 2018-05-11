Barlow girls lax team tops Bunnell

With three players getting hat tricks, the Joel Barlow girls lacrosse team defeated Bunnell, 14-6, on Thursday in Redding.

The Falcons improved their overall record to 11-4 going into next Tuesday’s regular-season finale at Pomperaug.

Sarah Witherbee, Cat Goncalves and Hannah Tunick scored three goals apiece for Barlow, which led 6-2 at halftime.

Julia Shapiro and Bella Miceli each added two goals and Julia Hartmann had one goal.

Elisabeth Eastus and Shapiro each contributed two assists, while Becca Candee and Tunick had one assist apiece.

Barlow goalie Brooke Squitieri finished with two saves.