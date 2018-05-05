Barlow girls lax team routs ND-Fairfield

A dominating first-half performance powered the Joel Barlow girls lacrosse team to a 14-3 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield on Friday.

Barlow improved to 10-2 with the victory, while Notre Dame dipped to 1-10.

The Falcons took control right away, opening a 10-0 lead by halftime.

Julia Shapiro had four goals and an assist for Barlow. Bella Miceli added three goals, and Sarah Witherbee finished with two goals and two assists.

Hannah Tunick contributed two goals, while Cat Goncalves, Lucy Witherbee, and Teagan Williams had one goal apiece.

Isabelle Noome, Elisabeth Eastus, and Emily Grob added one assist apiece.

Brooke Squitieri made two saves in goal for Barlow.