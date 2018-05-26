Barlow girls lax team falls in SWC title game

Trailing New Fairfield, 14-6, early in the second half of Friday’s South-West Conference championship game, the Joel Barlow girls lacrosse team reeled off seven straight goals in less than seven minutes to pull within one goal.

But the third-seeded Falcons got no closer.

Fourth-seed New Fairfield outscored Barlow, 6-1, the rest of the way to secure a 20-14 victory at New Milford High School.

Barlow got four goals each from Julia Shapiro and Bella Miceli.

Molly Carroll and Sarah Witherbee each added two goals, and Julia Hartmann and Lucy Witherbee contributed one goal apiece for the Falcons, who will now compete in the Class M state tournament.

