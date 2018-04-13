Barlow girls lax rallies to beat Masuk

Following three one-sided victories, the Joel Barlow girls lacrosse team encountered its first mini-crisis on Thursday: At halftime, the Falcons found themselves trailing host Masuk, 5-3.

Barlow’s response? A dominating second half.

By outscoring Masuk, 7-1, in the final 25 minutes, the Falcons came away with a 10-6 triumph in an early season meeting of unbeaten teams.

Barlow is now 4-0 overall, while Masuk dropped to 4-1.

Julia Shapiro scored four goals and added an assist for the Falcons, while Bella Miceli and Cat Goncalves each contributed two goals.

Sarah Witherbee and Julia Hartmann rounded out the Barlow scoring with one goal apiece.

Molly Carriero led Masuk with two goals. Teammates Gabby Beckett, Sam Sebben, Melissa Psaras, and Jess Bennett added one goal apiece.

Juliana Henry finished with six saves for Masuk, while Barlow goalie Brooke Squitieri was credited with five stops.