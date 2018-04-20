Barlow girls lax now 6-0 after beating Brookfield

Cat Goncalves and Bella Miceli each had four goals and an assist to lead the unbeaten Joel Barlow girls lacrosse team in a 15-4 win over host Brookfield on Thursday.

Barlow (6-0) was ahead 6-3 at halftime but then dominated the final 25 minutes, outscoring Brookfield, 9-1.

Sarah Witherbee and Julia Hartmann each added two goals for the Falcons, while Emily Grob, Julia Shapiro, and Molly Carroll had one goal apiece.

Brooke Squitieri finished with four saves in goal for Barlow, while Brookfield goalie Natalie Rossi was credited with six saves.