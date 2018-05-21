Barlow girls lax ends regular season with loss to Pomperaug

The Joel Barlow girls lacrosse team ended the regular season with a 13-5 road loss to Pomperaug on Monday in Southbury.

The Falcons will take an 11-5 record into the postseason, which begins with a South-West Conference tournament quarterfinal game tomorrow at home against Weston (7 p.m.).

Ahead 6-3 at halftime, Pomperaug outscored Barlow, 7-2, in the final 25 minutes to pull away.

Julia Shapiro had two goals and two assists for Barlow. Cat Goncalves added two goals and Hannah Tunick scored one goal.

Camden Frissora finished with a game-high five goals for Pomperaug, which improved its record to 14-2.