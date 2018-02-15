Barlow girls end season with loss to Bethel

After seeing its hopes of making the state tournament disappear with a road loss to Trinity Catholic last Friday, the Joel Barlow girls basketball team finished its season by falling to Bethel, 62-34, on Tuesday night in Redding.

The Falcons, who ended the season with a 6-14 record, needed to win both games to get the eight wins required to qualify for the state tournament.

Barlow lost to Bethel in the regular-season finale for both teams on Tuesday at home.

Julia Mullin had nine points to pace the Falcons. Julia Shapiro added eight points, and Annie Tamallanca and Kinsey Colby each contributed six points.

Lisi Chapin (two points), Rachel Wagner (one point) and Emily Grob (one point) also scored for Barlow.

Maranda Nyborg poured in 20 points to lead Bethel, which ended the regular season with a 17-3 record.