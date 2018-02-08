Barlow girls 10th, boys 12th at SWC track meets

Members of the Joel Barlow indoor track and field teams got some valuable experience and registered several impressive results at the South-West Conference championship meets on Saturday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

The Barlow girls scored 11 points to finish 10th overall.

Gwen Mars provided six of those points by placing third in the shot put with a best throw of 31 feet.

Four more points came from Katie Matsuoka, who cleared eight feet to finish fourth in the pole vault.

Matsuoka noted that pole vaulting makes for a community feel among competitors, given that she practices with athletes from other schools at NYA Sports & Fitness in Newtown. That camaraderie carried through in the championship meet.

“They’re all really supportive of each other. It’s like vaulting with friends,” she said.

Gabrielle Wasco added Barlow’s final point with a sixth-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles (10.20 seconds).

Also placing in the top 10 for the Falcons was Isabel Llach, who finished eighth in the high jump (4’4”).

Two relays had top-10 finishes: Ava DiZenzo, Erin Carroll, Olivia DeSpirito, and Caitlin Collins combined to place ninth in the sprint medley (5:54.60), while Wasco, Matsuoka, Mars and Llach were 10th in the 4×200 relay (1:59.36).

The Barlow boys managed just one point to finish 12th in the team standings.

That lone point came from Benjamin Wunder, who was sixth in the shot put with a toss of 40’0.5”.

Jeremy Saluzzi just missed adding another point for the Falcons, as he finished seventh in the 600-meter race (1:28.63).

“We’ve got a lot of young kids this year so they’ve been pretty nervous. They’ve been working hard all year,” said Barlow head coach Casey Gawlak. “It’s great seeing them in the practices, just watching them from the beginning. Some of them haven’t done track before. Just watching them improve each week — that’s a thrill for me.”