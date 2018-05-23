Barlow edges Weston in SWC girls lax quarterfinals

Freshman Bella Miceli scored four goals to help the Joel Barlow girls lacrosse team upend Weston, 9-8, in a South-West Conference quarterfinal playoff game Tuesday.

Barlow, the third seed in the tournament, will now play second-seed Newtown in the semifinals tonight at 7 at Newtown High School. Newtown beat seventh-seed Stratford in another quarterfinal game Tuesday.

Weston, which was seeded sixth in the SWC playoffs, will await the start of the Class M state tournament.

Julia Shapiro, Cat Goncalves, Hannah Tunick, and Sarah Witherbee added one goal apiece for Barlow, which led 4-3 at halftime.

Gracie Toner led Weston with four goals. Becca Strouch added a goal and three assists, while Madison Wilson had one goal and one assist and Emma Nelson scored a goal.