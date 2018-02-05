Barlow cheer squad captures SWC championship

While it is quite an accomplishment to win a championship, to repeat is all the more impressive — and challenging.

Joel Barlow High School’s cheerleading team had what it took to successfully defend its South-West Conference title, edging top rival and host Newtown in Saturday’s competition.

Barlow tumbled, flipped, and danced to a score of 177.5, and Newtown finished with 173. There were 12 conference schools, each of which had just two and a half minutes to execute their best routine possible before a panel of judges.

“I’m really proud of us. We put all of our best effort forward,” Barlow captain Morgan Moughty said.

Even the top teams have miscues during performances, and the Barlow cheerleaders did a fine job to regroup from a couple of minor hiccups.

“They kept up their confidence,” assistant coach Samantha Steglitz said.

Thus far, Barlow has two other competition championships under its belt. The Barlow cheer squad has one more local competition in February before the Class L state championships on March 2.

“We have been coaching for five years and have seven seniors this year. Last year we won SWCs and came second in the state and that drove our girls to practice since last March to try and push out as many wins as possible for this season,” head coach Jamie Wallace said.

“Out of all of our seasons coaching this by far has been the most dedicated group of girls we have ever had. Their drive and perseverance is admirable and we can’t wait to see what other accomplishments they produce this year,” Wallace added.

Wallace said, despite all of this success, there is still room for improvement.

“They need to continue to work hard,” Steglitz added.

Captains, in addition to Moughty, are Sophie Cowles and Mishelle Mauricio. The rest of the SWC champion team includes Abby Bruce, Jenna DeVellis, Alex Harris, Amanda Mullen, Isabelle Noome, Brianna Reed, Samantha Romaniello, Jenna Salvatore, Mckenna Stablein, Rachel Wiesenfeld and Sara Wiesenfeld.