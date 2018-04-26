Barlow boys volleyball team tops Masuk

It was a tightly contested battle from the start, but the Joel Barlow boys volleyball team pulled out a 3-1 victory over South-West Conference rival Masuk in Monroe on Wednesday night.

Barlow won by scores of 25-23, 30-28, 21-25, and 25-17.

Matt Cruz had 16 kills, four blocks and two aces for the Falcons. Finn McCaffrey also tallied 16 kills and added six blocks and five aces.

Dylan Kloiber finished with 21 digs, while Sam Barto registered 40 assists and came up with seven digs.

Barlow won its fourth straight match and improved to 8-2 overall, while Masuk fell to 5-7.

“I liked our effort and our fight today. When we played well we took care of the first touch on serve-receive. We played scrappy defense,” said Barlow coach Chris Lovelett.

Barlow was without outside hitter Anthony Rizzo, but Fenn Gurley, McCaffrey and Cruz all stepped up their games, said Lovelett.

In the lengthy second game, the Falcons and Panthers each had chances to prevail, but match point turned into a tie score five times. Barlow trailed 28-27 but ran off the last three points, capped by consecutive kills from McCaffrey and Cruz.

Earlier in game two, the Falcons used a 6-0 run to erase a 20-16 Masuk lead. A spike for a point by Logan Paradise made it 21-20, Barlow, prompting the Panthers to call timeout. Out of the break, Tommy Lucido’s kill put Barlow ahead 22-20.

Masuk ended Barlow’s string of points, only to see the Falcons answer with two in a row, making the score 24-21. But the Panthers notched four consecutive points to get to game point before a 3-0 Barlow run evened things at 24. Masuk then went up by a point before a Cruz kill evened the score at 25.

Back and forth the SWC foes went.

In game three, Barlow went ahead 18-14 on a block for a point by McCaffrey, but the Panthers finished on an 11-3 run to force game four.

Barlow seized early control in the fourth game, jumping out to a 7-1 lead capped by a McCaffrey kill at the net. Cruz recorded an ace during a run of six consecutive points.

McCaffrey and Tim Forde also had aces as the Falcons extended their lead to double digits.

Masuk closed to within seven points but got no closer thanks to Barlow’s strong all-around play. McCaffrey placed a serve into the back corner for a 23-12 lead as part of a 4-0 Falcon run after Masuk chipped away. With the Panthers hanging on, a Cruz kill ended the match.

Lovelett said his team’s hitting was a bit inconsistent but that “in the end we did enough to get it done.”

“We kept a lot of balls alive,” said Lovelett, adding that when the serve-receive game was clicking, so too was the offense.

“When we really honed in on those things I thought the best of our game started to come out,” he said.