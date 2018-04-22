Barlow boys volleyball team sweeps Xavier, Cheshire

Sweeping its second match in three days, the Joel Barlow boys volleyball team defeated Xavier, 3-0, on Friday in Redding.

The Falcons won the match by scores of 25-22, 25-21, and 25-17.

Matt Cruz had 19 kills and three blocks for Barlow, which improved its record to 6-2.

Finn McCaffery added 16 kills, five blocks and two aces, and Anthony Rizzo finished with 14 kills, two blocks and two aces.

Two nights earlier, Barlow beat host Cheshire, 3-0, by scores of 25-21, 25-19, and 25-23.

Cruz contributed 11 kills and three blocks, while Rizzo had six kills, six blocks, four digs, and three aces, and McCaffery added nine kills, three blocks and two aces.

Dylan Kloiber had a team-high 15 digs, with setters Sam Bartro and Rhys Robichaud supplying 18 and 13 assists, respectively. Bartro also contributed five digs.

Tommy Lucido finished with five kills, and Logan Paradise had two blocks and two digs.