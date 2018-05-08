Barlow boys tennis team routs Newtown

With only one match going to three sets, the Joel Barlow boys tennis team routed Newtown, 7-0, on Tuesday in Redding.

The Falcons, who suffered their first loss of the season to Weston on Monday, are now 11-1 this season.

Eric Raut (7-5, 6-2), Jackson Connor (6-4, 6-4), and Nick Buchan (6-1, 6-4) won in straight sets for Barlow at first, third, and fourth singles, respectively.

Teammate Noah Sobel rallied for a 0-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory at second singles.

Adam Ortiz and Alex Klein Wassink added a 6-2, 6-0 triumph at first doubles for the Falcons.

Bobby Tremont and Owen O’Reilly prevailed 6-4, 6-2 at second doubles, and Jesse Hubicki and Gabe Smock contributed a 6-1, 6-0 victory at third doubles.