Barlow boys tennis team advances to SWC finals

Victories in three of four singles matches and two of three doubles contests carried the Joel Barlow boys tennis team to a 5-2 win over third-seed Pomperaug in a South-West Conference semifinal match Wednesday in Redding.

The second-seeded Falcons will now play top-seed Weston for the conference championship on Wednesday afternoon in Weston.

In Monday’s semifinal, Barlow got wins from Noah Sobel (6-1, 6-1) at second singles, Jake Bernard (4-6, 6-1, 6-1) at third singles, and Jackson Connor (6-3, 6-4) at fourth singles.

Adding points for the Falcons were Adam Ortiz and Alex Klein Wassink (6-2, 6-2) at first doubles and Bobby Tremont and Owen O’Reilly (6-1, 1-6, 6-2) at second doubles.