Barlow boys lax tops Masuk, 10-9, in triple overtime

It took nearly an extra quarter of game time to decide Wednesday’s Class M state tournament second-round contest between the Joel Barlow and Masuk boys lacrosse teams in Monroe.

In the end, Barlow was the one left standing.

The 10th-seeded Falcons prevailed 10-9 on Tyler Starrett’s goal in the third overtime period, pushing Barlow into Saturday’s quarterfinal round at second-seed Waterford (3 p.m.).

Masuk, the seventh seed, had overcome an 8-3 deficit in the fourth quarter to force extra time. Neither team found the back of the net in the first two overtime periods, which were each four minutes long. Finally, with 2:17 left in the third overtime, Starrett took a pass from Danny Molinaro and whipped home the game-winner.

The Falcons turned a 2-2 halftime score into a 5-3 advantage heading to the fourth quarter, and a seemingly comfortable 8-3 lead with 9:22 remaining behind the strong faceoff work of Colby Powers.

Masuk, however, chipped away and twice got to within a goal before eventually knotting the score. After the Panthers sliced Barlow’s lead to 8-7 with 3:10 left in regulation, Powers won the ensuing draw and scored just nine seconds later.

Masuk again pulled to within a goal with 1:48 left, and then Mickey Zuk tied the game at 9-9 with only 31 seconds showing on the scoreboard clock.

Barlow got possession in the first overtime and set up a solid chance that was nullified by Masuk defender Max Mirizio. The Falcons had a few chances for the game-winner in the second OT, but Masuk goaltender Chris Tillotson (17 saves) made some nice stops.

Starrett and Henry Shaban each scored three goals for Barlow. Powers netted two goals, and John Bunce and Cal Peterson also scored for the Falcons.

Molinaro had three assists and Peterson and Powers each had one for Barlow. Powers won 17 of 24 faceoffs and had eight ground ball scoops to lead the way.

Stephen Murphy scored three goals and David Allan and Zuk each scored twice to lead Masuk. Ryan Shaw and John Zuk added goals for Masuk.

Allan, Quinn Braddick, Shaw, and Garrett Lazar all had assists for Masuk.

Barlow goaltender Alec Wilson finished with five saves.