Barlow boys lax team rolls in state tourney opener

Playing at home, the Joel Barlow boys lacrosse team routed the Norwich Tech-Windham Tech combined squad, 26-2, in a Class M state tournament qualifying-round game Saturday afternoon in Redding.

The 10th-seeded Falcons (12-7) will now face a familiar foe, seventh-seed Masuk, in a first-round game Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Monroe.

Colby Powers netted five goals for Barlow in the win over 23rd-seed Norwich Tech-Windham Tech. Dakota Koopman added three goals and three assists, while Tyler Larkin scored three goals and added two assists. Will Katts contributed three goals and an assist, and Danny Molinaro had a goal and five assists.

John Bunce, Harry Falowski and Cal Peterson added two goals apiece for the Falcons.

Aidan DiMiceli notched a goal and an assist, and Alex Stillman, Tyler Starrett, Charlie Wilson and Will Reed had one goal apiece. Grant LaGaipa tacked on two assists.

For Barlow head coach John Distler, the one-sided outcome wasn’t as eye opening as the fact his team had to play in the qualifying round despite earning 10 regular-season triumphs.

“I was kind of surprised when I knew we had a play-in game,” Distler said.

A lot of win-loss parity during the regular season meant there were 13 teams separated by just two victories in the Class M rankings. In the 16-team first round only nine squads had guaranteed spots, leaving 14 other teams to battle it out in seven qualifying-round games.

Saturday’s mismatch did serve as an opportunity for numerous Barlow players to contribute.

“It’s good to get everyone in and work on all the plays we have and see what works and what doesn’t,” said Powers.

“A lot of guys got to play different positions. It was a good workout,” said Distler about the positives that came out of the contest.

Although Masuk is the higher seed going into Wednesday’s game, Barlow did beat the Panthers, 10-7, during the regular season.

“If we play like we have the last week or so we should win,” said Powers.

“Its always nice to see a team you’ve played before,” added Distler about Masuk, which plays in the South-West Conference with Barlow. “It should be a good game. It should be a fun game. Hopefully we show up to play.”