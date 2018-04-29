Barlow boys lax rallies to beat Daniel Hand

In a game of scoring surges, the Joel Barlow boys lacrosse team had the most important one.

A six-goal run that began at the end of the third quarter powered the Falcons to a 9-8 road victory over Daniel Hand on Saturday at the Surf Club in Madison.

Barlow, which was coming off a 13-1 loss to unbeaten New Fairfield on Thursday, raised its overall record to 8-4 with the win.

Barlow opened the game impressively, getting goals from Tyler Starrett, Grant LaGaipa and Cal Peterson to take a 3-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

But Hand began a run of seven unanswered goals with five tallies in the second period to go ahead, 5-3, at halftime.

Hand then added the first two goals of the third quarter to widen its lead to 7-3.

Barlow’s comeback started when Danny Molinaro scored a man-down goal late in the third quarter. The momentum carried over into the final 12 minutes, as three goals from Peterson and two from Starrett put the Falcons in front, 9-7.

Hand scored with just over a minute left to make it a one-goal game, but the Barlow defense clamped down to secure the 9-8 triumph.

Peterson finished with four goals for the Falcons, while Starrett added three goals and an assist.

LaGaipa and Molinaro each scored one goal and John Bunce contributed an assist.

Notes:Jack Flanagan and Tom Swank each had two goals for Hand, which dropped to 6-3 overall with the loss.

Barlow has four regular season games remaining. The Falcons play a non-conference game against Guilford next Saturday (May 5) before facing SWC opponents Newtown, Bunnell and Pomperaug.